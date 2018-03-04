Halle Berry Stuns in Leotard While Striking Yoga Pose

Halle Berry continues to impress her fans with stunning photos on her Instagram account.

In her latest “Fitness Friday” post, the Oscar-winner showed off a yoga pose in a black leotard and highlighted the importance of stretching.

“After I work out, it’s important for me to stretch and lengthen,” the Kingsman: The Golden Circle actress wrote. “Fitness is not just about running, lifting and punching. For me, being athletic and super fit is also about being still, stretching and breathing. Including stretching in my fitness program helps my muscles stay long, limber, improves my mobility and range of motion and, most importantly, helps me avoid injuries.”

She continued, “This is one of my favorite [yoga] poses, the shoulder stand, that stretches my lower spine and legs. I feel 2 inches taller after this stretch! Some people use yoga poses to manage stress, increase circulation, for medication, recovery, better sleep, and mobility just to name a few.”

Berry also told fans to check out her Instagram Story for a video of her stretching. She challenged everyone to try out the post she posted Friday and encouraged people to share their experiences.

The 51-year-old Berry started her new “Fitness Friday” tradition in January. In the first post, she introduced fans to her trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, with a dramatic photo.

“This man has changed my life,” she wrote on Jan. 12. “Besides being an all around wonderful human, he’s a trainer, martial artist, fellow actor, and nutrition specialist! With his help, I have learned so much about fitness and nutrition and I’m excited to share it with all of you. He’s taught me boxing, self defense, and much more. Not only am I in the best shape of my life, but I can actually defend myself and most importantly… my children! As a woman there is nothing more empowering. I’ll be launching [Hallewood] very soon and within that community, Peter will be laying it out! In 2018, he’ll help all of us get healthier, stronger and more fit!”

Berry was last seen in Kingsman: The Secret Circle, Kidnap and Kings. She also starred in CBS’ short-lived summer series Extant. She has two children – daughter Nahla from her relationship with model Gabriel Aubry, and Maceo, from her marriage to French actor Olivier Martinez. She recently dated Alex Da Kid, but they broke up in December.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Halle Berry