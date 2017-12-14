Halle Berry ‘Done With Love’ After Split From Alex Da Kid

Halle Berry and music producer Alex Da Kid are through, and now the Oscar-winning actress is saying she’s done with relationships.

Berry took to Instagram hours after US Weekly reported that the couple had split, posting a photo to her story with the caption “Done With Love.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two had been dating for several months, first going public in September with a black and white photo on social media of the two cuddling. They most recently attended the Treats! Magazine Annual Halloween Party together in Los Angeles back in October.

Berry, 51, has had a string of tough breakups over the years. Her first marriage to baseball player David Justice lasted just over three years from 1993-96, with Berry admitting after the divorce was finalized that she was so depressed she was considering taking her own life.

Her second marriage to Eric Benet lasted from January 2001 to October 2003, and her third marriage to Oliver Martinez went from 2013-16. Berry has two children; 9-year-old Nahla Aubrey (with Gabriel Aubry) and 4-year-old Maceo Martinez.

Photo: Instagram / @halleberry