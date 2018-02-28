Halle Berry’s Never Been More Relatable Than in This ‘Namast’ay in Bed’ Photo

Halle Berry channeled the ideal lazy Sunday morning on social media this week when the 51-year-old actress shared an all-too-relatable Instagram pic of herself lounging in bed on Sunday morning.

It looks like the pajama-clad Berry couldn’t be motivated to wake up, with her arms covering her face, foot blocking the camera, and most importantly, her caption clueing us into the fact she couldn’t be bothered to start her day quite yet.

“Namast’ay in bed,” she wrote with an emoji of a woman crossing her arms in front of her, perhaps to block out the forthcoming day and the responsibilities it brings.

While Berry might want her social media followers to think she’s enjoying a relaxing day off, she’s most likely hitting the gym with her new trainer, who she’s been posting quite a few social media pics with as of late.

The Kidnap actress has taken to sharing “Fitness Friday” Instagram posts with trainer Peter Lee Thomas, who many say looks just like her ex-boyfriend, Gabriel Aubry. Earlier this month, Berry shared a dramatic photo back-to-back with Thomas, along with a short clip of them working out. She frequently offers her followers tips about her workouts and says she’s learned a lot from Thomas.

“This man has changed my life,” she wrote. “Besides being an all around wonderful human, he’s a trainer, martial artist, fellow actor, and nutrition specialist! With his help, I have learned so much about fitness and nutrition and I’m excited to share it with all of you. He’s taught me boxing, self defense, and much more. Not only am I in the best shape of my life, but I can actually defend myself and most importantly… my children! As a woman there is nothing more empowering. I’ll be launching [Hallewood] very soon and within that community, Peter will be laying it out! In 2018, he’ll help all of us get healthier, stronger and more fit!”

While Berry’s fans are impressed with Thomas’ skills, the Daily Mail pointed out that Thomas looks similar to Aubry, the model who dated Berry from 2005 to 2010. After the couple broke up, they had a messy, public custody battle over their daughter, nine-year-old Nahla.

Another reason we don’t believe Berry is lounging in bed all day? She’s busy raising Nahla and 4-year-old Maceo, Berry’s son with ex Olivier Martinez. She frequently posts photos of her two young kids on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Berry shared a photo of Maceo dressed as Batman petting a small dog in a Superman costume. “Every Batman needs a Superman,” she captioned the picture.

“If you’re a parent like me, you know that raising kids today is no joke. I try to be very intentional with my words,” she wrote beneath a photo of her and Nahla on Feb. 6. “So I tell her every chance I get to be fearlessly, relentlessly and unapologetically true to HERSELF!”