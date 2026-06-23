Hall & Oates Legend Undergoes Kidney Transplant

Daryl Hall is recovering after undergoing a kidney transplant.

The Hall & Oates co-founder shared the health updated with fans in an Instagram post on Tuesday, revealing that he recently received a kidney from a living donor.

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”Hi everybody! I thought you should know that I recently received a kidney transplant from a very kind and generous living donor,” he wrote.

The 79-year-old musician said the procedure took place a few weeks ago and that his recovery has been progressing well.

Daryl Hall performs on day 1 of the ALL IN Arts & Music Festival at Indiana State Fairgrounds on Sept. 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

“It happened a couple of weeks ago, and I’m already starting to feel better,” he continued. “It was, according to my doctors, a complete success!”

Hall also reassured fans that he expects to return to work in the coming months.

“I should be back to normal in a few months, so get ready for more music and lots of Daryl’s House shows,” he wrote. “You all take care!”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer did not provide additional details about the transplant or the circumstances that led to the procedure.

Hall has previously spoken publicly about his health challenges, including his long battle with Lyme disease. The singer contracted the tick-borne illness in 2000 and was diagnosed in 2006, according to the Bay Area Lyme Foundation.

He has previously opened up about the unpredictable symptoms he experienced after his diagnosis.

He spoke with The Portsmouth Herald in a 2008 interview and noted that he has “good days and bad days.” At the time, he was forced to cancel concerts due to the disease.

“I was fine for four months then I might have tremors, headaches, fatigue. It’s like a roving street gang of germs. There’s no cure, but you can control it,” he said.

He also discussed what he viewed as a broader misunderstanding of chronic Lyme disease and its long-term effects.

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“There are two very, very strong-feeling camps,” Hall said. “One camp is really sure that if you’re bitten by a tick you get tests, medicine. But with the chronic disease, that won’t put a dent in it.”

Hall added that the illness can affect people in different ways and should be taken seriously.

“It manifests in so many ways. It can lead to heart disease, depression. It can be so serious that people have died. It’s a battle,” he said.