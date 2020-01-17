Hailie Jade’s New ‘2020’ Photo Sparks Vibrant Response From Fans

Hailie Jade Mathers, the daughter of rapper Eminem, is starting off 2020 with a flurry of comments from her fans. After the 24-year-old social media influencer and model took to Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 15 to update fans on how the new year is treating her, the comments section was set abuzz when she asked to know how her fans are doing.

“2020 is definitely off to a busy start for me but im feeling so positive about this year!!” Mathers wrote. “how is everyone else feeling/doing?”

In the photo, Matthers dons a leather jacket and heels as she poses for the camera.

“Staying positive!” commented one follower, who earned a muscle emoji from Mathers. “Looking for a better job while trying to fix myself (mentally and physically)! That and being a momma of 2 little mini-me’s.”

“Also busy! Going to school at Western Michigan University… graduating in December and it’s all happening so fast,” added a second, prompting Mathers to write back with her praise, “that’s awesome, congrats!”

Many also asked about Mathers’ outfit, with the 24-year-old eventually responding to let her followers know that her “jacket is topshop & the boots are old forever 21!”

“My dream of living in the twenties is finally coming true,” added another.

“You look beautiful as always, Hailie love your outfit!” commented one person. “Missed your pics.”

“Cant wait to see what 2020 has in stores for u,” wrote another.

Although Mathers hasn’t dished any details of what 2020 may have in store for her, she certainty rang in the new year in style. On New Year’s Day, Mathers wished her followers a happy holiday by posting a photo of herself in a sparkly, metallic jacket while holding a glass of wine. At the time, she said that she was “so excited to see what 2020 has in store…”

With more than 1.8 million followers, Mathers is well on her way to cementing herself as a social media influencer, something she previously expressed the desire to achieve. According to her bio, she is “attempting to curate a feed that accurately represents my life and is somehow still aesthetically pleasing.”