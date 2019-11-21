Hailie Jade Fans Are Loving Eminem’s Daughter’s Latest ‘Bottomless Mimosas’ Sunglasses Photo

Hailie Jade Mathers has never been more relatable to her fans than on Wednesday, when she was in dire need of a pick-me-up. Eminem‘s daughter took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself in the back seat of a car dressed in a caramel colored leather jacket, black skirt and black sunglasses with the caption, “take me to the nearest bottomless mimosa bar please.”

Fans immediately chimed in on the post in the comments section.

Mathers, 23, is known to many hip hop fans as Eminem’s daughter, thanks to his many mentions of her in his lyrics throughout the years. Her family typically keeps their personal lives private, but she has cautiously begun to embrace her life in the public eye on Instagram in recent months.

For Halloween, she dressed up as Ariana Grande and sported a flannel mini-dress, over-the-knee boots and a high ponytail — even completing the look with a lollipop. The costume was so popular online that it even garnered a stamp of approval from Grande herself, who left a black heart and diamond ring emoji, a reference to her hit “7 Rings,” which Mathers also referenced in her caption.

Mathers’ newfound stardom has led many to wonder about her longterm plans. Last year, she gave a vague update to the Daily Mail, saying that she was “not sure yet” about her after-college plans. “It’s kind of up in the air, still,” she said, adding that she was being approached by “companies who work with” fashion magazines.

She confirmed that she was still “very close” with her father, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, but did not elaborate any further on their complicated relationship. Eminem, 47, has apologized in the past for putting his daughter’s life in the public eye at such a young age, especially when it comes to fights with her mother. In his song “Castle,” he raps, “I’ve said your name but always tried to hide your face. This game is crazy, I wanted to claim my love for you, but dang I never knew it’d be like this, if I did I wouldn’t have done it.”

“You ain’t asked for none of this s—, now you’re being punished?” he adds. “Things that should’ve been private with me and your mother is public. I can’t stomach, they can take this fame back, I don’t want it.”