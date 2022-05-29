Hailey Bieber Pens Touching Tribute to Late Grandmother Carol Baldwin

✖

Hailey Bieber honored the life of her late grandmother, Carol M. Baldwin. Following Baldwin's announcement that his mother had passed on May 26, Bieber, 25, posted a moving tribute on her Instagram account the next day.

"Yesterday at 5:52 pm my beautiful Grandma Carol Baldwin, the matriarch of the Baldwin family, completed her journey here on earth," Bieber wrote next to a vintage photograph of Carol, who died at the age of 92. "Today I celebrate her, the life she lived, and the legacy she leaves behind," the star added. "We love you. 🤍🕊."

Alec, 64, posted an older picture of his mother next to a more recent snapshot on Instagram announcing her passing. He wrote in the caption, "Carol M. Baldwin, mother of actors Alec, Daniel, William, and Stephen Baldwin and two daughters, Elizabeth and Jane, died today in Syracuse, New York."

"Born Carol Newcomb Martineau, in Syracuse on December 15, 1929, she was the child of Roy and Marion Martineau and had one brother, Daniel, and five sisters, Patricia, Joan, Diane, Louise, and Rebecca," the actor added. "Carol Baldwin raised her children and, when her last was a teenager, went to work in marketing research for a firm called Quick Test, operating out of a local shopping mall," Alec continued. "In 1991, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. After she survived, she joined with a group of Long Island-wide breast cancer support groups to launch an effort with SUNY Stony Brook."

In later years, Baldwin partnered with the school's president to establish the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund at the Stony Brook campus, followed by a branch at SUNY Upstate University. In the announcement, Alec included a personal message: "My mother taught me about second acts. And third ones, too."

He added, "She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted her life. We are all enormously proud of her accomplishments." Bieber, daughter of Stephen, 56, shared his post on her Instagram Story, writing, "We love you Grandma."

In addition to her six children, Carol leaves behind 25 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Information regarding a memorial service will be released at a later date.