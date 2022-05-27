Carol M. Baldwin, Mother of Actors Alec, Stephen, William and Daniel, Dead at 92

✖

Carol M. Baldwin, the matriarch of the Baldwin family, has passed away at the age of 91. Her survivors include daughters Jane and Elizabeth, and sons Alec, Stephen, Billy, and Daniel. On Thursday, Alec Baldwin announced her death in an Instagram post, and her daughter Elizabeth later confirmed the news.

Though Carol's health had been struggling recently, her cause of death was not immediately revealed. She founded the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund of Central New York, a fund that supports new and established researchers investigating breast cancer's cause, prevention, and treatment.

(Photo: Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Getty Images)

Alec stated in the announcement, "My mother taught me about second acts. And third ones, too. She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted so much energy. We are all enormously proud of her accomplishments." She also has 25 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren in addition to her six children. Memorial arrangements will be announced soon.