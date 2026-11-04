Hailey Bieber Opens up About PMDD After Son Jack Blues’ Birth 

Two years after she and her husband, Justin Bieber, welcomed their son, Jack Blues, Hailey Bieber opens up about her struggles with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD).

During a recent interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Hailey discussed the health woes. “After I had my son, I struggled with [PMDD] a bit,” she said. “And there’s just a lot of conversation or research around it.”

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According to the Cleveland Clinic, PMDD is a severe, chronic medical condition with intense mood and physical symptoms that start 1 to 2 weeks before menstruation and fade after your period begins.

Although she has her struggles with PMDD, Hailey said talking about them helps her remain positive. “Conversation, for me personally, makes me feel less alone,” she explained. “When we can identify with each other and have conversations relating to each other and talking about the things we’re dealing with and struggling with, I do think it makes it feel like less of a lonely journey.”

Hailey then noted that since becoming a mother, she has a growing interest in women’s health.

“There’s so much that happens when you are pregnant, during childbirth,” she noted, while speaking about her “intense and special journey” to have Jack. “There’s so many things that happen leading up to having a child.”

Hailey and Justin welcomed Jack in August 2024. During her appearance on the SHE MD podcast earlier this year, Hailey spoke about experiencing PMDD for the first time six months after the birth.

“I was like, ‘This just feels way more intense than before,’ like, the lead-up to getting your period,” she recalled. “You’re like, ‘Why does it feel like my whole entire life is gonna end? Like, I don’t understand.’ You just have all these swirling thoughts and feelings, and just everything feels like the biggest deal in the world.”