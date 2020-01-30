Hailey Baldwin Pleads With Fans to Stop Poking Fun at ‘Genetic’ Condition of Pinky Fingers

Hailey Baldwin is opening up about something that some of her fans have not been too kind about, revealing on Tuesday that she has a genetic condition that affects her pinky fingers.

“Ok let’s get into the pinky conversation… because I’ve made fun of myself about this for forever so I might as well tell everyone else why they’re so crooked and scary,” Baldwin wrote on her Instagram Story over a photo of her left hand.

According to the Daily Mail, she has since deleted her second post, which was a screenshot of the Wikipedia page for the condition ectrodactyly, a rare form of a congenital disorder in which the development of the hand is disturbed.

“I have this thing called Ectrodactyly and it causes my pinky fingers to look the way they do,” the model wrote. “It’s genetic, I’ve had it my whole life. So people can stop asking me ‘wtf is wrong with her pinky fingers’ here is what’s wrong! Lol.”

“So in conclusion please stop roasting me about my pinky fingers,” she finished.

Baldwin recently got candid about another topic, discussing her marriage in the first episode of her husband Justin Bieber‘s YouTube documentary series Seasons, which was released this week.

“He’s the first person I ever had real feelings for,” she said. “When things went south for a little bit and we went our separate ways, I just knew that no matter what the outcome was going to be, I knew that he was going to be somebody I loved for the rest of my life.”

Baldwin and Bieber married in 2018 after having previously dated and broken up in 2016, and the model shared that she asked her parents whether the she should tie the knot with the “Sorry” singer after what had happened.

“I said, ‘This is the time you need to stop me from doing something crazy if you think this is a bad idea,’” she said. Despite that, she said that “in my heart, I knew this is what I wanted to do.”

“It all happened really fast and kind of all at once,” Baldwin explained. “Him and I’ve known each other for so long that there was a part of it that [getting married] didn’t feel scary but it was such a big life decision that it was so much emotion all at one time.”

