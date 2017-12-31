Hailey Baldwin Reportedly Living It up Since Turning 21

Hailey Baldwin just turned 21 and is doing what any new 21-year-old would do: non-stop partying to celebrate.

A spy for Page Six said she has become a fixture at clubs since turning 21 in November, and was recently seen at Story in Miami on Thursday to watch DJ Marshmello.

“She was in the DJ booth alongside Kygo,” the source told Page Six.

That same night, Baldwin was seen at another club, Komodo, with Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz and Vous Church’s Rich Wilkerson Jr. David Grutman, who operates the Miami clubs LIV and Story, was also there. He is a partner of Komodo.

Baldwin was also seen in Miami on Friday, wearing a bikini top and denim shorts, reports the Daily Mail.

Before Baldwin arrived in Miami to celebrate the New Year in a warmer climate, she spent the holidays in Toronto to visit singer Shawn Mendes. The two were seen hugging in photos published by the Daily Mail.

Baldwin has also been romantically linked to singer Justin Bieber. A source told Us Weekly that Bieber recently reached out to her, but they have moved on and are now just friends.

“Justin reached out to Hailey. They didn’t talk on the phone and it wasn’t in person, just an exchange of texts,” the source told Us Weekly on Dec. 21. “Hailey is dating Shawn Mendes There is nothing going on between her and Justin. She’s not interested in Justin in the slightest and he’s not interested in her.”

The source continued, “They’ve both moved on. The messages were platonic, and friendly.”

Baldwin is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and his wife, Kennya Deodato. In May, she topped Maxim’s Hot 100 list. She has 11 million followers on Instagram.

Photo credit: Instgram/ Hailey Baldwin