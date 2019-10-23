Hailey Baldwin’s ‘I’ll Kill You’ Post Following Selena Gomez’s New Single Release Sends Fans in a Frenzy

At midnight on Tuesday, Selena Gomez released a new song titled “Lose You to Love Me,” which sees Gomez singing about a toxic relationship that ended with her loving herself. After the song’s release, Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber‘s wife Hailey Baldwin used her Instagram Story to share a post that instantly raised fans’ eyebrows, with the model sharing a post of Summer Walker’s song “I’ll Kill You.”

Walker’s song is a warning to other women not to come between her and her partner, and while it’s obviously unclear whether Baldwin’s message was actually directed toward Gomez, some fans are pretty convinced.

“Hailey Bieber was really out here waiting to post the song “I’ll kill you” on her story after Selena Gomez dropped #LoseYouToLoveMe obsessed. Why does she keep up with Sel [laugh out loud],” one person wondered on Twitter.

“Hailey has literally no reason to attack Selena,” another tweet read. “Selena did nothing to her, the only thing Hailey is worried about is that Justin will leave her to try get Selena back. She knows she’s the second choice.”

“Justin Bieber CHEATED on Selena and yet he was the one who constantly put out music detailing their relationship; and now because Selena realised she’s worth a million times better Hailey Bieber is out here threatening her,” someone else wrote.

Hailey is married with the man, and still insecure about Selena. She really felt that #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/LVNHikEezn — Camila♡ (@Milaaag1) October 23, 2019

Gomez co-wrote “Lose You to Love Me” with Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter, Mattias Larsson and Robin Fredriksson, so it’s likely that the other writers contributed their own experiences to the song as well. While the majority of the song features general lyrics that could be about anyone, a line where Gomez sings, “In two months you replaced us / Like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it / In the thick of healing,” has fans thinking the track is aimed at Bieber, given that he and Gomez were on-again off-again again until March 2018, just months before he reunited with Baldwin, proposing to her in July.

“This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album,” Gomez said in a statement via PEOPLE. “I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one’s life. I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself.”

Gomez’s new song is her first solo release since 2017’s “Fetish” and is rumored to be the first single from her upcoming third studio album.

