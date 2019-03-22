Hailey Baldwin ‘Frustrated’ by Husband Justin Bieber’s Fans

Hailey Baldwin is feeling the negative side of husband Justin Bieber‘s mega-fame.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, the model opened up about the negativity coming at her from fans of her new husband, lamenting, “They just really want to see you fail, for whatever reason. I don’t know if it’s because they want to be able to say, ‘I told you so’ or because they want to be right, I don’t really know what the idea is behind trying to tear somebody’s relationship down, or person down, whatever it may be.”

Despite trying to keep her head up and enjoy the honeymoon stage of her marriage after the couple’s courthouse wedding in September 2018, Baldwin continued, “I guess it’s just kind of an evil world, at the core of it, and humanity is just struggling.”

A large part of the issue, puzzlingly enough, appears to come from people who love the “Baby” artist.

“The problem too is kids become possessive over people and feel like if they think they’re hurt, they feel hurt for them and they’re hurt too, or whatever it is. They just think they know these people who are famous because their life is so exposed,” Baldwin hypothesized.

The most frustrating part, she continued, was that the people coming for them online “don’t know these people for real.”

She added, “What’s really weird to me is they create scenarios in their head of what they think is happening or what they think should happen, and I’m just like, ‘This is just so dumb. It’s so dumb.’”

The 22-year-old may still be young, but she has found wisdom in simply staying away from the comment section of things.

“I’ve found that I got to a place where I don’t read the comments,” she continued. “People can just be mean, and I feel like if you don’t want it to get to you, then don’t read it and allow it to affect your soul.”

That doesn’t mean the comments don’t still get to her: “You still care to a certain extent. You really have to train your brain to be like, ‘Okay, why do I even care? I don’t know these people, they don’t know me, they’re not a part of my life or my relationship.’”

And when things get to be too much, the model says she will delete Instagram from her phone and focus on the people who love her in life.

“I think it’s just good to know you have people in your corner,” she said. “You know you have people who have your back.”

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty