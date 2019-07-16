Hailey Baldwin Defends Husband Justin Bieber From Tool Frontman Maynard Keenan for ‘Hurtful’ Comment

Hailey Baldwin recently defended her pop-star husband Justin Bieber from Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan’s “hurtful” comment. The situation began last week when Bieber professed his love for Tool on Instagram. He shared lyrics to their song “The Pot,” which read, “Who are you to wave your finger?/You must have been outta your head/Eye hold deep in muddy waters/You practically raised the dead.” He then added to his followers, “If you know what the song is to the lyrics I posted write them down on my last post don’t look it up please I’m curious if any of you know it.”

Keenan saw a Twitter post about Bieber being a fan of the rock band, and commented on it by writing, “#bummer.”

Baldwin has since responded to Keenan, telling him that his comments were “childish and hurtful.”

He expressed he was a fan of your music. Grew up listening to your music. You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you. Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) July 15, 2019

Baldwin isn’t the only one coming to Bieber’s defense, however, as many other Twitter users have hit back at Keenan over his comment.

“You should be glad that for him now more people know about your music,” one person said. “That one of the most successful artist of this generation admires you but no you choose to act like a 12 y/o to look cool but let me tell you this is absolutely disgusting and ungrateful.”

oh wait ! cause to listen to tool’s music one needs to fit it? to comply to certain standards? based on what? IQ, clothing style, education, music background, or maybe color of skin? religion, or political orientation , sexual orientation, nationality maybe? — sophie_s (@sophies76395076) July 13, 2019

“Imagine being 55 years old and still dissing Bieber online in order to score edgelord points,” another person wrote. “You get 10,000 cringes for this one.”

“Why give the kid flack for liking a great band?” someone else asked. “Last thing Id ever think was to be upset if I found out someone liked me damn.”

I’m not sure how it’s a bummer that someone’s mind finally opened up. But I’m rolling with you since it’s your band and your music.

I heard someone say one time, “Who are you to wave your finger? You must have been out of your head”. — Dick Shmeckle (@DShmeckle) July 12, 2019

At this time, Bieber does not appear to have commented in the situation himself.