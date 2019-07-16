Celebrity

Hailey Baldwin Defends Husband Justin Bieber From Tool Frontman Maynard Keenan for ‘Hurtful’ Comment

Hailey Baldwin recently defended her pop-star husband Justin Bieber from Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan’s “hurtful” comment. The situation began last week when Bieber professed his love for Tool on Instagram. He shared lyrics to their song “The Pot,” which read, “Who are you to wave your finger?/You must have been outta your head/Eye hold deep in muddy waters/You practically raised the dead.” He then added to his followers, “If you know what the song is to the lyrics I posted write them down on my last post don’t look it up please I’m curious if any of you know it.”

Keenan saw a Twitter post about Bieber being a fan of the rock band, and commented on it by writing, “#bummer.”

Baldwin has since responded to Keenan, telling him that his comments were “childish and hurtful.”

Baldwin isn’t the only one coming to Bieber’s defense, however, as many other Twitter users have hit back at Keenan over his comment.

“You should be glad that for him now more people know about your music,” one person said. “That one of the most successful artist of this generation admires you but no you choose to act like a 12 y/o to look cool but let me tell you this is absolutely disgusting and ungrateful.”

“Imagine being 55 years old and still dissing Bieber online in order to score edgelord points,” another person wrote. “You get 10,000 cringes for this one.”

“Why give the kid flack for liking a great band?” someone else asked. “Last thing Id ever think was to be upset if I found out someone liked me damn.”

At this time, Bieber does not appear to have commented in the situation himself.

