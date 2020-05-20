Hagen Mills Dead: 'Baskets' Actor Charged With Rape, Kidnapping in March Before Attempted Murder-Suicide

✖

Actor Hagen Mills reportedly died by suicide at the age of 29 yearsold after what police in Mayfield, Kentucky, believe was an attempted murder-suicide involving a woman by the name of Erica Price. As police continue to investigate, it was revealed that Hagen had previously been arrested in March on rape, sodomy, wanton endangerment and kidnapping charges, and was reportedly bonded out of jail at the time, according to the Western Kentucky Star. On Tuesday around 5:45 p.m. local time, police responded to a call from a woman who had been shot; when officers arrived on scene, Mills was pronounced dead.

Mills, best known for his role on the FX dramedy series Baskets, allegedly shot Price before turning the gun on himself. The Mayfield Police Department determined that Price's mother and her 4-year-old daughter — who Price shared with Mills — were inside the house with him when Price returned home. As soon as she walked through the door, Mills shot her in the arm and chest, according to Heavy.com. When police found her, she was able to explain what happened and warn them that Mills was still inside. Price was taken to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition. Both Price's mother and her daughter were unharmed during the incident.

So far, the actor's representatives have yet to comment on his death. TMZ reports that Mills' memorial service is being handled by a funeral home in Mayfield. As for Price and Mills' relationship, the two reportedly met back in 2012 and were not currently romantically involved at the time of his death — but they were co-parenting their little girl.

Along with Baskets, which was canceled in 2019, he also made an episode appearance in Swedish Dicks, a procedural parody that is technically in limbo between cancellation and renewal right now. The show highlights the lives of two unlicensed detectives from Sweden who try and build a life and make a living in Los Angeles, California. The young actor had a starring role in the independent film titled Star Light which is a horror film slated to release in August; however, it's unclear on whether the coronavirus will affect the date or not.