Actor Hagen Mills Dead at 29 in Alleged Murder-Suicide Attempt

Police are investigating an alleged murder-suicide attempt that took the life of actor Hagen Mills. On Tuesday night, police in Mayfield, Kentucky responded to a call from a woman who had been shot, and claimed the gunman had turned the weapon on himself. Mills was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a report by E! News.

The Mayfield Police Department identified 29-year-old Mills as the attacker who allegedly shot Erica Price. They determined that Erica's mother shared a young daughter with Mills, and Mills had been holding the two against their will in his home. When Price entered the house on Tuesday evening, Mills shot her, then himself, investigators believe. Neither Price's mother nor the young daughter were injured. Erica Price is currently listed in stable condition.



Mills is best-known for his role in the FX dramedy series Baskets, created by Louis C.K. and Zach Galifianakis. It starred Galifianakis as as a struggling professional clown, doing everything he could to keep his career alive. Other stars included Martha Kelly, Louie Anderson and Alex Morris, with Mills making an appearance in one 2016 episode. The show was canceled last year.

Mills made another one-episode appearance on Swedish Dicks, a procedural parody that is technically in limbo between cancellation and renewal right now. The show is about two unlicensed private detectives from Sweden who try to make a living in Los Angeles, played by Peter Stormare and Johan Glans.

Mills has been missing from the screen for the last few years, but he was set to make his return this year. He has a starring role in the independent film Star Light, co-written and co-directed by Mitchell Altieri. The horror movie is currently slated for release in August of 2020 — though there is no word yet on how the coronavirus pandemic might effect those plans.

So far, Hagen's representatives have not commented publicly on his death or the allegations against him. TMZ spoke to the Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield, revealing that Mills' services are being handled there. The funeral home is in contact with Mills' family.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, this was not Mills' first brush with criminal activity. The actor had an extensive rap sheet in the Graves County, Kentucky jail system, including an arrest for first degree rape back on March 30. At the time, he was also charged with kidnapping and possession of methamphetamine.