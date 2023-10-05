New 'Stuart Little' TV Show in the Works

Stuart Little is officially coming back. Deadline reports that a Stuart Little series is in the works from Sony Pictures Television – Kids. It will be a retelling of the classic E.B. White novel and is described as "Freaks and Geeks… but with a mouse." The series comes just less than 24 years after the first film, which starred Geena Davis, Hugh Laurie, and Jonathan Lipnicki, with Michael J. Fox as the voice of the titular talking mouse.

The first Stuart Little was followed by the 2002 sequel and 2005's direct-to-video sequel Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild. A short-lived animated series ran on HBO Family in 2003 for 13 episodes. Laurie returned as Mr. Little, with David Kaufman as the voice of the mouse. Quinton Flynn, Myles Jeffrey, Jennifer Hale, and André Sogliuzzo were also attached to the voice cast. It's unknown if the new Stuart Little will be animated as well, but it wouldn't be surprising.

Not much else has been revealed about Stuart Little, but with the WGA strike done, it's possible more information will come out soon. It will be interesting to see what this new series is all about and who all will be involved. While it will be hard to top the original movie, a new generation will be able to fall in love with Stuart Little, Snowball, and all of the chaos that will most definitely ensue.

SPT – Kids has a few reimaginations in development. A Bewitched reboot was previously announced, as well as a Partridge Family reboot. The studio is also working on a new Wheel of Fortune and original series such as Sharks on Wheels, Hotel Whiskers, and The Powers. It seems that Sony Pictures Television is going to be hard at work bringing in originals and revivals. Even though the series will be aimed towards kids, it can't hurt for adults to check them out as well. Especially since the reboots are loved series or films.

Since no estimated premiere date has been released for Stuart Little, it could be a while until the mouse is back. Luckily, the first two movies are streaming on Netflix. At least that way, fans can rewatch the beloved movie while waiting for the new series. They can also spend this time to think about what the show could possibly be about and how it will carry on the franchise.