Gymnast Nastia Liukin Apologizes for Laughing About McKayla Maroney’s Assault

Nastia Liukin posted a belated apology on her website on Wednesday for a video where she appears to laugh at her teammates' allegations against Larry Nassar.

The Olympian appeared to laugh in October of 2017, when she and 2016 Olympian Laurie Hernandez were asked about McKayla Maroney's accusations against the former team doctor.

"This is an apology to anyone who had the perception I was not in complete support of my teammates and the women who have suffered at the hands of Larry Nassar," she wrote. "When I first found out about Larry's disgusting crimes, I was completely shocked. I couldn't believe the man I trusted and had even publicly thanked for helping to heal my injuries was a monster to so many people I care so much about.

I am committed to helping create positive change and a brighter future. my letter to the gymnastics community... ❤️ https://t.co/lIrNoxEzZu — Nastia Liukin (@NastiaLiukin) January 20, 2018

"One of the first times I was asked about this was on national television and I was completely caught off guard," she continued. "I realized I gave the impression I was not fully supportive of my teammates. I stumbled through my words because I couldn't even begin to process my thoughts, let alone my words, about his abhorrent and criminal actions."

Liukin also announced that she was making a $20,000 donation to an organization called the Joyful Heart Foundation, to help fight sexual assault and domestic violence.

Liukin also reiterated her father, Valeri Liukin's commitment to fostering a safe environment for gymnasts following Nassar's sentencing. Valeri Liukin has been under fire for allowing Nassar's abuse to take place as the US Gymnastics Team Coordinator.

Dr. Larry Nassar was convicted of seven counts of criminal sexual conduct, including sexual abuse and assaults on young girls under the pretense of providing medical care.

On Wednesday, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced Nassar to 175 years in prison. She told Nassar, "I just signed your death warrant," and a clip of Aquilina tossing Nassar's letter aside has been named "the GIF of the century."