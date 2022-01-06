Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare, Never Before Seen Photos of Her Children and Famous Friends

Gwyneth Paltrow is taking a look back at 2021 by posting several never-before-seen photos of herself and her family. As Entertainment Tonight noted, Paltrow reflected on the past year by sharing some of her fondest memories. In her caption for the photos, Paltrow noted that she wanted to share the “best parts of 2021.”

Paltrow’s slideshow began with a photo of herself enjoying a drink with her friends, which included Cameron Diaz. Many of the snaps featured the actor alongside her husband, Brad Falchuk, and their children. Paltrow shares two kids, Apple and Moses, with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, while Falchuk has two children, Isabella and Brody, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Suzanne Bukinik. While Paltrow doesn’t typically share too many photos of her kids, they were the highlights of her recent Instagram series. She even posted a photo of her daughter alongside her mother, Blythe Danner, in which the two share a sweet embrace.

“The best parts of 2021; loving my friends with all my heart, the noodle donut at @lunasia.dimsum, being married to my guy, getting to travel a bit, and being a mom and stepmom to four incredible people I love deeply,” Paltrow captioned the post. “I wish you all love and joy and abundance and great things this year!” Over the years, the Iron Man star has opened up about being a mother to her two children. In a recent interview with Red Table Talk in October, Paltrow said that she approaches parenting by simply letting her children “be who they really are.” Of course, the star mentioned that she does still encounter mistakes while “loving and supporting” them. She also recalled a quote about parenting, attributed to artist Banksy, that really struck a chord with her.

“I spend a lot of time with them talking and watching. I read this quote. I think it was attributed to Banksy, the artist, who said something like ‘This generation of parents will do anything for our kids, anything,’” she reflected. “Like, we will do anything for our kids except let them be who they actually are. And I read it, and I was like, I had chills, and I thought, ‘God,’ there are aspects of me that think, ‘Well, you should do it this way because, like, that worked for me,’ or ‘Let’s avoid this.’”