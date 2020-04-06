Gwyneth Paltrow Facing Backlash for Promoting Adult Toys Amid Coronavirus

Gwyneth Paltrow is facing some online backlash, after taking some time to promote adult toys amid the current coronavirus pandemic and quarantine period. The recommendations came in an article on Goop, her health, wellness and lifestyle website aimed at women. In the article — titled “The best vibrators for solo pleasure and partner play” — a number of toy options are listed at varying price ranges.

The article is not going over so well with social media users, as many are expressing the opinion that this is not the right time for the actress to be promoting adult toys. “She needs to stop and have some decency,” one user tweeted. “She has obviously had one in her ear because she certainly is out of whack,” someone else commented. “Oh please! Someone shut that stupid woman up!” another user exclaimed.

🤨In this time of illness, difficulty & sadness? And Gwyneth Paltrow only thinks about calling attention & making money from her bimbo customers? This woman is an embarrassment. She doesn’t have no boundaries. Shame on You Gwyneth Paltrow. You are disgusting denigrating piece💩! — 🤍 (@__ModernMuses) April 5, 2020

The article backlash comes as Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk also shared a video of their recent chat with a marriage and intimacy coach, Michaela Boehm. During the conversation, the couple spoke about what their lives have been like during the coronavirus quarantine, with Paltrow sharing some of their frustrations on being able to be intimate.

“As a couple it’s sort of like, where do you go as a couple when you’re all in the house and you’ve got dogs, and work, and work from home?” she asked rhetorically, then adding. “So there’s definitely tensions in the house, and we have the added dynamic of step-parent, and I think there is quite a lot of stress that comes from trying to recalibrate to this new normal and new level of proximity.”

Paltrow also told Boehm that she has “a good friend who follows your work and knows we are going to speak today,” then went on to share that the friend had questions about not feeling very sexual during this time. Boehm assured her that this was not abnormal or unusual in any way, saying, “Most women I’ve talked to are not feeling very sexual… the female body when put under stress goes into survival mode. Food, comfort and eating sweets to up the body fat; most women are reporting these are the things they want to do. They don’t want so much pleasure.”

She continued, “Opening to pleasure leads to all others sorts of emotions. It’s fairly normal for women to have emotional response in the context of sexual pleasure and orgasm, crying, even anger things like that.” Finally, Boehm said she believes that after a few weeks “boredom will kick in” and sexual desires will likely start to return.