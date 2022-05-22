Gwyneth Paltrow Clears Air About Poosh and Kourtney Kardashian in Sweet Supportive Message

✖

Gwyneth Paltrow says it's all copasetic between her, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker. The actress held an Instagram Q&A with fans and dismissed a fan's question about Kardashian. Instead, she took it as a chance to send her well wishes to The Kardashians star and who is gearing up for an Italian wedding this weekend. "#KravisForever," Paltrow wrote. While answering questions from fans about fashion, family, and food, Paltrow answered one that asked if she was at all "upset" that Kardashian "copied" her by developing her own wellness brand, Poosh after Paltrow's Goop. Paltrow made it known that she is no fan of shading another successful businesswoman.

"This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy b-------t," she wrote. "There is room for EVERY woman to fulfill her dreams." But, she does admit that she can understand the need for the comparisons, noting that in the past, she'd feel a different way. "I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago, so I understand where it comes from," she commented. "Now I get so happy when I see new wellness businesses. There is a place for all of us." She added: "@KourtneyKardash is a really good person."

Kardashian has a lot to celebrate. She and Barker tied the knot at a Santa Barbra courthouse with her grandmother and father-in-law as witnesses. The entire family, minus baby daddy Scott Disick, are in Italy for the first wedding ceremony. Kardashian and Barker's children from previous relationships are also said to be in tow. Her sister Kourtney married Kanye West in Italy in 2014 with the sisters by her side as bridesmaids.

Kardashian often travels to Italy and adores the country's history, culture, and food. Since dating Barker, they've vacationed there together. It only made sense for the ceremony to take place there. But it won't be their only one.

Reports reveal that the couple plan to have a stateside ceremony, a larger one, where friends and family will be able to celebrate. It's unclear if Disick will be invited to the ceremony in California.