Gwyneth Paltrow Breaks Silence on Viral Emmys Walk

Gwyneth Paltrow is speaking out after her walk on the Emmy’s stage generated more buzz than the winner of the award for Lead Actress in a Drama Series that she presented. The Oscar winner spoke with Today‘s Savannah Guthrie on Thursday, just days after she attended the ceremony to support her producer husband Brad Falchuck, whose series Pose was nominated, and finally broke her silence about the now iconic scene, admitting that she doesn’t understand all of the talk.

“I think I look pretty normal,” she said. “I don’t totally get it.”

Paltrow, 46, became the center of memes and received the ultimate GIF treatment after she took the stage at the 71st Emmy Awards Sunday night to present the award for Lead Actress in a Drama Series, which went to Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer. Wearing a vintage Valentino dress, viewers couldn’t help but take notice of her odd and significantly slow shuffle to the microphone.

the goopery that this slow walk has pic.twitter.com/SwzNVnbLy6 — michael blackmon (@blackmon) September 23, 2019

“Congratulations to all the performances that won Emmy’s tonight but the best performance of the night is Gwyneth Paltrow‘s walk to the stage,” one viewer joked on Twitter.

“I want to be Gwyneth Paltrow trying to walk across the [Emmys] stage for Halloween,” another poked fun.

“Guess there’s no amount of Goop that can get Gwyneth Paltrow to walk normally in that dress,” wrote a third.

“Gwyneth Paltrow shuffling across the stage like she’s trying not to drop the jade egg she’s carrying between her legs,” yet another poked fun of Paltrow’s health company GOOP.

While fans certainly had their own theories as to what caused the strange stride, Paltrow’s stylist, Elizabeth Saltzman, explained that there was a very legitimate reason: that black-and-white vintage gown.

“That’s because in 1963 there were no back slits! It was not that she was having this fabulous walk, which she already has. In order to keep the dress authentic, I didn’t want to change Mr. Valentino’s design,” Saltzman told The Hollywood Reporter. “It was a fun way to put our nod towards wearing your clothes more than once, to honor a very dear friend, and to look like a billion dollar babe!”

Of course, Paltrow wasn’t the only one to steal the show for an odd gesture. Orange Is the New Black alum Natasha Lyonne drew plenty of laughs and comparisons to Nicole Kidman thanks to her Emmys clap. The wide, circular motion of her clap had people saying it “will go down in history.” Lyonne herself even got in on the hun, retweeting a gif of the strange motion and writing, “New phone wha happen.”