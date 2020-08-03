Gwyneth Paltrow and 16-Year-Old Daughter Apple Are Twinning in New Workout Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow and her 16-year-old daughter Apple look like twins in a new workout photo the GOOP owner posted on Instagram. The teenager took a selfie of both of them in a mirror as they were decked out in workout gear. "Two generations of fanatics @tracyandersonmethod [pink hearts emoji]," Paltrow captioned the image while the ladies showed off their toned physique.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Jul 31, 2020 at 12:04pm PDT

Lately, Paltrow's been sharing a lot more photos with her children since the coronavirus pandemic swept the world, forcing millions of Americans to lockdown and quarantine inside their homes as much as possible. In July, she shared another twinning photo with Apple as the two caught some rays. "Summer with my [apple]," she captioned the photo. The picture earned thousands of likes and several comments from celebrity friends. "How gorgeous and lovely," Selma Blair wrote. "So pretty," Katie Couric added, while Jessica Capshow chimed in with, "Love this and you two!"

Paltrow has been making headlines in recent months after her company came out with a line of candles with rather revealing titles, starting with "This Smells Like My Vagina." She came up with the title when she sniffed the new fragrance — which offers tones that include citrusy bergamot, geranium and cedar absolutes — and said, "Uhhh.... this smells like a vagina." What started as a joke, turned into an actual business idea and "evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy and beautifully unexpected scent." The 10.5 ounce candle sells for $75 while another candle followed suit.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, she revealed that she came out with another candle with a unique title after the success of her first one, and titled it, "This Smells Like My Orgasm." The "sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive" new scent smells like "tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes." Paltrow's daughter jokingly mocked her mother by writing down a fake list of to-do's and on that list, that Paltrow posted to Instagram, she wrote "Make more vagina eggs" and "candles." The actress also joked with her former co-star Robert Downey Jr. via FaceTime that she may have created a new candle for him.

"What else important are you doing today? You selling vagina candles? What are you up to?" the Iron Man actor asked. Paltrow responded, "I made a new candle just for you. It smells like my taint," as Downey Jr. laughed at the joke.