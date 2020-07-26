Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals NSFW Skill She Learned From Rob Lowe's Wife

✖

Since Goop made its foray into the wellness and lifestyle realm almost 12 years ago, founder and actress, Gwyneth Paltrow has never shied away from talking about sex, even selling a candle that seemingly smells like her private parts — or her orgasm. But Paltrow is now sharing the sexy skill she learned from Rob Lowe's wife, Sheryl Berkoff, whom she has known since they were teenagers, and it is as steamy as you would imagine.

During the latest episode of Lowe's podcast series, Literally! With Rob Lowe, Paltrow revealed when she was about 15 or 16 years old when she had first met Berkoff, who was working on a movie with her mother, Blythe Danner. Admitting she was "immediately obsessed with her," the mom-of-two went on to share how the makeup artist was also dating one of today's most beloved stars, Keanu Reeves.

"[He] was my celebrity crush and she was so cool. She knew that I was sneaking cigarettes, and she would come smoke with me behind the trailer," she said before revealing how Berkoff taught her how to perform oral sex. "You know, all the classic Sheryl stuff. And I just worshipped her. I thought she was literally the coolest chick of all time."

Further sharing how she appreciated how Berkoff treated her like an adult, she adds how the makeup artist was "so awesome" to her. "I was a high school kid. Like, the fact that she's loved me that much before I was anyone or anything, you know?" While Paltrow did not share any specifics of what Berkoff told her with Lowe, she did mention how it was "less about remembering the technique," but was "sure that [she] implemented it the first chance" she got.

"It was so cool to have someone treat me like an adult and see me as like a young woman and someone who is sexual. She just made me feel so free," she further explained, adding how she didn't grow up having conversations about sex at home.

Paltrow's confession about the skill prompted Lowe and Berkoff's youngest son, John Owen Lowe to respond on Twitter about his mother's revelation, writing: "2020 has been a wild ride, but this has settled it for me. I choose death by murder hornets."

