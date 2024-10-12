Steve Harvey Puts Health Concerns to Rest With ‘Healthier’ New Update

Steve Harvey has silenced critics and delighted fans with a recent social media post showcasing his dramatic physical transformation. The 67-year-old Family Feud host, who had previously sparked concerns about his health, appeared rejuvenated and trim in a video celebrating his wife Marjorie’s 60th birthday.

On Oct. 10, Harvey shared an Instagram video that quickly went viral, featuring the couple dressed in elegant attire outside a restaurant. The comedian sported a sleek, all-black ensemble complemented by his signature sunglasses, while Marjorie stunned in a flowing white top over a cream-colored gown. The slow-motion footage captured a tender moment between the pair, with Harvey planting a loving kiss on his wife of 17 years. “Happy 60th birthday baby,” he captioned the post for his 10.9 million followers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

What caught viewers’ attention, however, was Harvey’s noticeably slimmer physique and defined jawline. The transformation was stark enough to prompt an outpouring of compliments from his followers. “They both look so slim and good, wow,” one fan exclaimed, while another enthusiastically declared, “My power couple looking good y’all!” Others were more specific in their praise: “Y’all look GOOD! Steve dropped those lbs! Sharp brother!”

The positive reception marks a significant turnaround from the concern expressed by fans just months earlier. On Aug. 30, a video posted by Marjorie showing the couple strolling on a beach prompted worry among some viewers. Comments ranged from observations about Harvey’s slow gait to critiques of his cigar-smoking habit. One fan had bluntly suggested, “Walking like an old man. Hit the gym bro,” while another questioned, “Are they holding hands or she holding him up?”

Harvey has not been one to shy away from addressing public commentary on his lifestyle choices. In a video that went viral on YouTube in 2016, he defended his cigar habit, stating, “Before you tell me what cigars do to your body, let me tell you what it do for me. Because I gotta work from the time I wake up, I say I gotta have little moments in the day where I’m just doing what I wanna do. And a cigar is relaxing to me.” He added emphatically, “You take this from me…I don’t do drugs, I [don’t] eat cake, I got one woman. Something got to give.”

Despite his defiant stance on cigars, Harvey has been open about his commitment to a healthier lifestyle. In May 2024, he shared insights into his approach to wellness on social media. The comedian revealed that he had reframed his perspective on health-related activities, abandoning negative terminology in favor of more positive language.

“I quit using negative things to describe what I do,” Harvey explained. “I don’t call it dieting, I decide ‘Okay, I’m [going to] eat clean for 14 days.’ Eating clean is okay, man. If you’re eating good vegetables that’s seasoned right, if you’re eating fish that’s seasoned right, you know, that’s eating clean.” He also reframed his approach to exercise, stating, “I put a positive spin on everything I do. You say work out, you know, it’s hard. But if you say, man, I’m in here getting it right [it] kind of has a positive connotation to it.”

Harvey’s journey towards better health began in earnest in 2007, motivated by a comment from his son and the demands of his hectic work schedule. In an interview with Men’s Journal in 2018, he recalled, “My arms were just sitting there–just a piece of meat hanging there, with no curves in them, no definition. And I just got tired of looking at myself that way.” He added, “The middle-aged guy that’s been sitting around, getting a little fat, getting lazy, not keeping toned, not stretching, stopping at the fast-food joints, making mashed potatoes and lacing everything in butter? I was that guy.”

Collaborating with former Mr. Olympia, Lee Haney, Harvey managed to shed 30 pounds and cultivate a more positive attitude towards healthy living. This partnership led to the creation of the ’50 and Fly’ campaign, aimed at encouraging middle-aged men to embrace an active lifestyle, according to The Sun.

Over the years, Harvey has experimented with various diets and wellness regimens. In 2010, on social media, he even documented his experience with the Martha’s Vineyard detox, a liquid-only diet consisting of juices and vegetable broths.

The TV host’s recent appearance suggests that his efforts have paid off, much to the delight of his fans. Comments on his birthday tribute to Marjorie ranged from admiration of his physique to praise for his fashion choices. “Wow, major transformation Steve. And they always beautiful Marjorie,” one fan wrote, while another added, “I don’t pass out Compliments as you know Big Homie. But y’all looking CLEAN AF!”