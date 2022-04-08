Gwen Stefani Reveals the Iconic Movie Role She Lost to Angelina Jolie

✖

Gwen Stefani almost changed the course of Hollywood history! The No Doubt rocker revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday that she auditioned for the lead role in the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith that eventually went to Angelina Jolie. During a game of "Burning Questions," The Voice alum revealed she almost played opposite Brad Pitt in the blockbuster.

"What movie role have you auditioned for that people would be surprised to know?" DeGeneres asked Stefani, who responded that while she went in for Mr. & Mrs. Smith, "Angelina beat me!" The talk show host responded, "Wow, that could have gone a whole different way," to which Stefani joked, "That could've been a different story!"

Mr. & Mrs. Smith made headlines mostly due to speculation that Pitt and Jolie were developing a romance while Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston. Pitt, who would later marry Jolie in 2014 before their 2016 divorce, would later admit he "fell in love" with his co-star because of the film in a 2008 interview with Rolling Stone.

Stefani has previously opened up about auditioning for the action film, telling Howard Stern in 2016, "I feel like I almost got it." She continued that while she went to "a bunch" of auditions for the role, she eventually "wanted to do music more." The "Just a Girl" singer also opened up about the role in a 2008 interview with Vogue. "It was between me and Angelina Jolie, and I'm like, 'Oh, great. I got a shot here,'" she said. "The whole acting thing really feels like something I could do. Whenever I've done it, whenever I had moments where it works, it's just like performing. You hit a moment. And that's what movies are: a series of moments."

Stefani also opened up to DeGeneres Thursday about her wedding to Blake Shelton last year. "COVID... It got really small," Stefani said of the intimate affair. "I had this fantasy of building bleachers... But it just was like, it got smaller and smaller, and you know, the Lord works in mysterious ways. It was the perfect amount of people." She continued, "It was so exactly what it needed to be, and not just the wedding, but the marriage is so fun, and I'm so into it, so I feel very blessed."