Angelina Jolie Makes Another Abuse Claim About Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has previously alleged that she suffered abuse from Brad Pitt during their marriage, and now the actress has made new claims against her ex. TMZ reports that — in new court documents related to the couple's legal battle over the Château Miraval winery — Jolie references her previous abuse accusations regarding an infamous flight the family took in 2016 and alleges that it also happened prior to this incident.

"While Pitt's history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family's September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well," Jolie's attorneys write in a legal filing. "Jolie then immediately left him."

Additionally, TMZ reports that a source close to Pitt indicated that they believe Jolie is sharing "false and misleading info like this to change the narrative and confuse the public," in order to sway things in her favor in the Château Miraval case. The outlet adds, "Brad knows the claims she's making don't hold any water, because they've already been litigated in family court, with a judge giving him 50/50 custody of their children."

Previously, photos of Jolie's alleged injuries, which revealed alleged bruising on Jolie's hand and knee, were published by Page Six, after having been given to the FBI. Those were part of a separate lawsuit. According to NBC News, a "Jane Doe" plaintiff filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Investigation, seeking to have the investigation documents released.

The lawsuit detailed that the plaintiff was traveling with "her then-husband, and their children, who were all minors at the time, were traveling via private aircraft." At some point, the "husband allegedly physically and verbally assaulted plaintiff and the children, who have 'experienced lasting physical and mental trauma as a result of the assault.'" Pitt has denied the allegations and investigations have repeatedly found no evidence of wrongdoing.