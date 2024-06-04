Halle Berry Teases Her New Movie With Angelina Jolie

Fans are eagerly awaiting Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie's forthcoming feature…whenever the release may be. One fan asked the Oscar winner straight up, "When's the movie with you and Angelina Jolie coming out miss ma'am," in a post to X, formerly Twitter. Berry shot back, "In due time miss mamas," alongside a laughing emoji.

Not much about the film has been released. Warner Bros has won the mid to Maude v Maude, which is being produced by Berry and Jolie, as well as Berry's partner Holly Jeter via their banner HalleHolly. Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth are also producing the project through their RK Films.

Plot details have also been kept under wraps. Deadline notes that the film shares similarities to "Bond vs. Bourne." Despite their lengthy acting careers, this will be Jolie and Berry's first time collaborating. Both have history in the action-thriller space, which the new project falls under.

Jolie's action thrillers include Salt, with Berry in the Bond blockbuster Die Another Day. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and the X-Men movies. Jolie also showed off her chops in the genre with Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Maleficent, and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.

The bid for the film was said to be contentious. Warner Bros reportedly became aggressive on their bid in the process. Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy have pushed for the film, with them believing it was too good to turn down.

As it turns out, things became a bit tense on set between the two stars. Berry, 57, revealed to Variety that she and Jolie, 48, "had a rocky start" working on Maude v Maude. Luckily, she says it didn't translate horribly on screen, with her adding: "I think that is going to serve us well in our screen time together." Berry called Jolie "formidable" and noted that she was "thrilled to work with another woman and craft a story with our sensibility and from our point of view."