Angelina Jolie Wants Ex Brad Pitt to 'End the Fighting' and Drop Winery Lawsuit

Angelina Jolie wants peace. According to her attorney, the Gia actress wants her ex-husband, fellow actor Brad Pitt, to "end the fighting" by dropping his lawsuit against her regarding their shared winery, as PEOPLE reports. He sued Jolie after she sold away her half of Château Miraval for $67 million in October 2021, alleging the contradicted a previous verbal agreement. But Jolie's side has said she refused to let him buy her out of the business because she didn't want to sign his NDA as part of the deal. The exes have been battling it out in court since they split in 2016. Much of their legal battles have centered around custody of their children, whom Pitt remains estranged from. Pitt purportedly feels Jolie has brainwashed their children against him.

In recent legal filings regarding the winery, Jolie formally requested that Pitt reveal third-party communications he had following a 2016 plane ride incident that led to their divorce. Pitt's side claims the request is "intrusive" and a "sensationalist fishing expedition," asking the judge to deny the request

Jolie's lawyer said of Pitt's offer to buy her out that he "tried to punish and control Angelina by demanding a newly expanded NDA to cover his personal misconduct and abuse." The laywer added: "Those actions are central to these proceedings. We are not at all surprised Mr. Pitt is afraid to turn over the documents demonstrating these facts."

In May, a judge ruled that Jolie must produce eight years' worth of non-disclosure agreements she has made. Pitt's team wants to use it to show that it was a typical part of her business arrangements. Her attorney responded noting that she was "more than happy to" turn over those "common NDAs" since they "are simply not comparable to Mr. Pitt's last-second demand to try and cover up his personal misconduct."