Gwen Stefani Is the Perfect Tiger Queen in Stylish Halloween Photo

Gwen Stefani showed off her spots on Halloween night 2021. The “No Doubt” singer joined the dozens of celebrities showing off their Halloween costumes Sunday night when she took to Instagram to reveal catty leopard costume, captioning the shot, “halloween [pumpkin emoji] gx.”

For her costume, the singer donned a skintight leopard-print outfit, which she paired with animal ears clipped into her hair, which was half-blonde and half-brown. Stefani completed the look with some face paint, the tip of her nose painted black, whiskers painted on her cheeks, and her lips painted half black and half silver. Fans were quick to applaud the look, with one person sharing, “Love it. Awesome costume,” as another commented, “this costume is everything!” Somebody else dubbed the costume “ICONIC,” with another declaring that Stefani’s costume was the “winner hands down.”

It is unclear if Stefani’s husband, Blake Shelton, also dressed up for Halloween. Shelton did not share any Halloween day photos to social media, and other than a video of herself “trading candy” with others and a clip of a couple dressed as hippies, Stefani didn’t share posts of anyone else’s Halloween costumes.

Stefani and Shelton first met on The Voice, with their relationship turning romantic in 2015. After five years of dating, Shelton dropped to one knee and popped the question in October 2020. The happy couple tied the knot on July 3, 2021 at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, where the couple has spent most of the coronavirus pandemic. The wedding ceremony was officiated by The Voice host Carson Daly. During their wedding ceremony, Shelton played a new song called “Reach the Star” in place of traditional vows. Confirming their marriage on social media at the time, Stefani wrote, “dreams do come true,” adding “I love you” to Shelton.

Since their big day, the couple hasn’t shied away from showing how head-over-heels in love they are. In early October, Shelton marked Stefani’s 52nd birthday with a loving birthday tribute. The country crooner shared a photo of himself and Stefani from their wedding day. He captioned it, “Happy birthday to my better half.. my WIFE!!!! I love you.” Just weeks later, and just ahead of Halloween, Stefani reflected on their romance when she shared a throwback photo to the day Shelton dropped to one knee and asked her to marry him.