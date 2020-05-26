Gwen Stefani Just Revealed Rare Photo of Son Kingston, Who Looks Identical to Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani is wishing her son Kingston a happy 14 birthday and with the photo she shared via Instagram, it's hard to not notice how he strongly resembles his father, Gavin Rossdale. The image she posted is of Kingston smiling while on a beach while rocking a few pieces of jewelry and highlighted hair. "Happy 14th bday to my first born son - thank u God for marking me HIS MAMA GX #loveukingstonjames," she captioned the photo.

Stefani also shared a sweet video boyfriend Blake Shelton giving Kingston lots of kisses on his special day. In the clip, Shelton is sitting down while hugging Kingston as her son is laughing and jokingly pulling away from the country music singer. The sweet pair have been quarantining at Shelton's Oklahoma farm since the coronavirus pandemic made it's way through the United States in mid-March. Just ahead of the nationwide lockdown, they celebrated her other son, Apollo's 6th birthday. Since the couple started dating in 2015, Shelton has become a model-male figure in her children's lives and it's been reported that Kingston, Apollo and Zuma, 11, have all grown to love Shelton and his adventurous ways.

Since the pair got together, Stefani credits her beau to saving her life. "He saved my entire life," she told Entertainment Tonight. "Everyone was like, 'How was your drive over?' It's like, 'Wonderful! I was with Blake Shelton.' He makes me laugh and smile and is just the greatest guy. Everybody says it. It's not just me." In a different interview with the publication, she also said again how the country music star saved her life saying, "Blake saved my life, everybody knows that. We are just having the time of our lives and we never expected that this late in our lives, so we're just trying to savor every moment together."

Shelton had a little something to say about their relationship as well, saying he now believes in God more than ever after the two blossomed in their relationship telling The Tennesseean, "I believe in God now more than I have have in my life. The biggest part of that is just how [Stefani] came into my life and now our relationship. It's just too weird. If you take God out of it, it doesn't make sense. If you put God into it, everything that's happened with us makes sense."