Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's Son Kingston Looks Just Like Dad on His 15th Birthday

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's eldest son Kingston recently turned 15, and the famous exes took to Instagram to celebrate this milestone. Kingston is the spitting image of the Bush frontman, who got mushy on social media in a sweet post to his son. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING - 15 years of life’s best journey," he wrote. "You are my best focus and inspiration-you are smart funny and kind with oceans of empathy-to me that’s all you need to make your mark -i could not be more proud of you - and i love you more every day -i am in awe of you -shine on [black heart emoji]-and yes i feel a lovely responsibility (huge)with your development -shout out to all my the single parents who are love joy and survival [black heart emoji] - my sweet boy — [Kingston Rossdale]."

Stefani also posted a sweet message to Kingston on Instagram, showing off his musical tendencies. It does run in the family after all. "Happy 15th b day to my beautiful boy [Kingston Rossdale] love u mom gx."

Rossdale and Stefani split after 12 years of marriage in 2015, and share three boys -- Kingston, Apollo, and Zuma. While the coronavirus pandemic made co-parenting a bit difficult, these two celebs have managed to keep things cordial for the sake of their kids. "You know, we both manage to feed them and get them to school on time, more or less!" Rossdale told Us Weekly in May 2019. "They're really happy. … We're doing the best we can." In 2017, a short while after they got divorced, Rossdale told The Sun's Fabulous magazine that he's "grateful" for Stefani even though they are no longer together.

"We had 20 years together, and that in itself is pretty incredible," he said at the time. "It's a lifetime. I still think she's incredible. It was a lovely 20 years, and we have three amazing children. There were a lot of positives, and with time they'll become more and more obvious. The unconditional love she shows me is so powerful. It's one of the greatest gifts, and I'm grateful for her every day."