Gwen Stefani’s Ex Gavin Rossdale Dishes on Co-Parenting During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Gwen Stefani and her ex-husband and the father of her three children, Gavin Rossdale, are currently in different parts of the world amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Since that is the case, the couple has had to get creative when it comes to co-parenting their children, as quarantine and lockdown orders are currently in place in many parts of the country. In a new interview with SiriusXM, Rossdale opened up about what it’s like to co-parent with his ex during this difficult time.

“That is the real big dilemma, for parents…kids… with split custody,” Rossdale said in the interview, when asked whether he’s been able to see his kids recently. “I miss them. We do a lot of FaceTime.” The singer went on to share that he is obviously used to seeing his children — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo — much more often, but that he is currently not able to see them in person because of the current health crisis. He shared that Stefani and the kids are currently in Oklahoma spending time on Blake Shelton‘s ranch. Both Stefani and Shelton have chronicled their time on the ranch on social media, with the musical couple even posting videos of some of their singing sessions while on the Oklahoma property.

Rossdale’s comments align with a report from Us Weekly about how the couple manages to co-parent their children. In November 2019, the publication reported that Rossdale and Stefani, who divorced in 2016 after being together for about two decades, had reached a “happy medium” regarding their co-parenting relationship. In May of that same year, the Bush singer opened up once more about how he and Stefani are parenting the three children that they share together.

“You know, we both manage to feed them and get them to school on time, more or less!” he told Us Weekly in May 2019. “They’re really happy. … We’re doing the best we can.” In 2017, a short while after they got divorced, Rossdale told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine that he’s “grateful” for Stefani despite the fact that they are no longer together.

“We had 20 years together, and that in itself is pretty incredible,” he said at the time. “It’s a lifetime. I still think she’s incredible. It was a lovely 20 years, and we have three amazing children. There were a lot of positives, and with time they’ll become more and more obvious. The unconditional love she shows me is so powerful. It’s one of the greatest gifts, and I’m grateful for her every day.”