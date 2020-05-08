Grimes Finally Reveals How to Say Her and Elon Musk's Son's Name, X AE A-12

✖

After giving birth to her first child with boyfriend Elon Musk earlier this week, Grimes is explaining to her fans how to pronounce the unique name she and the Tesla CEO chose for their son: X Æ A-12. People have been going wild trying to figure out how the distinctive baby name is to be said, with Musk adding to the frenzy by liking a tweet theorizing the name was to be pronounced "X Ash Archangel."

But Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, explained in an Instagram comment Thursday, "It’s just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I." The singer previously explained the reasoning behind the naming on Twitter, saying the X stood for the "unknown variable" and A-12 was honoring the precusor to her and Musk's "favorite aircraft."

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

After his girlfriend's explanation, Musk couldn’t help himself, pointing out a mistake in the new mom's tweet, clarifying, "SR-71, but yes." Grimes wasn't having it, however, shutting him down by reminding him she had just given birth in her response. "I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b [sic] forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound," she wrote, to which Musk reassured she was a "powerful" queen.

Despite all the thought that appears to have gone into the newborn’s name, the California state constitution only permits names using just the 26 letters of the English alphabet to be listed on birth certificates. The baby is Grimes' first, but Musk, 48, has five sons from a previous marriage. His first son, Nevada, died of SIDS at just 10 weeks old in 2002.

After announcing her pregnancy in January, Grimes admitted on social media she felt "woefully ill prepared" for being pregnant. "I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into," she wrote on Jan. 31. "It's been good too, but it makes working a lot harder. Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas tho, but anything physical is hard. Im also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha. But my albums out in a sec so I prob need to get back on here. Don’t mind my emo energy, but curious what other [people's] experience was like... I didn’t even Google it, I was just like sure y not hahaha [shake my head]."