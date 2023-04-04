'Grey's Anatomy' Star Caterina Scorsone Saves Her 3 Kids in House Fire

Grey's Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone is opening up about a tragedy her family suffered earlier this year. In a Monday Instagram post, the actress , who stars as Dr. Amelia Shepherd on the ABC drama, revealed that she saved her three children – daughters Eliza, 10, Paloma "Pippa," 6, and Lucky, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Rob Giles – when their house burned down. According to Scorsone, while she and her daughters made it out, the fire destroyed their home and killed all four of their pets.

Sharing a gallery of images that showed the aftermath of the blaze and several photos of the pets tragically lost in the fire, Scorsone shared that the fire broke out as she was "getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time." The actress recalled that "smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub," and when Scorsone "looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house." Scorsone said she "had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out. And for that, I am eternally grateful." She continued, "heartbreakingly, we lost all four of our pets. We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all."

"This is not a post about a fire. This is a post about community. This is a love letter to the incredible people that showed up and the incredible ways that they did," Scorsone continued as she went on to thank "the firefighters and the investigators (thank you Trey!) Thank you to my neighbor who answered our frantic knocks at her door. Thank you to the parents at my kids' school who sent toys and books, my friends at [Grey's Anatomy] and [Shondaland] who sent clothing and supplies, my sisters who flew in to handle logistics so that I could be with my kids. Thank you to my team who made everything easier."

The longtime Grey Sloan doctor said that despite the tragedy, she and her family learned an invaluable less: "What we learned is that the only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love. The only thing that matters is community. We would not be here without it and we are so grateful. Thank you."

Scorsone's post, which she described was made "to honor the space we once called home, to say goodbye to the animals that loved us so well, and to celebrate that we have the only thing we ever really needed: each other," was met with plenty of support from some of her fellow Grey's Anatomy cast. Dr. Levi Schmitt actor Jake Borelli wrote, "You are truly an incredible human and I am sending all the love I have to you and yours." Chris Carmack, who plays Atticus "Link" Lincoln on the series commented, "hope I never have to deal with anything like this... but if I do, I hope I can follow your example of grace under terrible circumstances... love to you and the family."