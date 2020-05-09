✖

Grey's Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone his splitting up with her husband Rob Giles after more than 10 years of marriage. Representatives for both Scorsone and Giles released a statement on their decision to PEOPLE.

"Caterina and Rob have separated. They remain friends and are committed to co-parenting their children in a spirit of love," the statement read. The couple married back in 2009 and have three daughters together. 7-year-old Eliza, 3-year-old Paloma "Pippa" Michaela and Arwen, who was just born on New Year's Eve.

"Arwen is here!" Scorsone, wrote in the Instagram caption announcing her newest daughter's arrival. "Our family wishes you a happy new year, a happy new decade and a happy heart made new by love in every exquisite moment." She and Giles initially announced the pregnancy in an Addams Family-inspired photo, which was posted to Instagram on Halloween.

Ever since the soon-to-be-former couple welcomed her second child, Pippa, in 2016, the actress has been an outspoken advocate for those diagnosed with Down Syndrome. "A lot of parents who find out their new baby has Down syndrome worry about what the impact of having a child with differences will be on their other kids," she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her kids dancing together. "They haven't seen it modeled so they are afraid of it. I wish I could show everyone the joy and sweetness and love that has expanded and grown in our family since Pippa was born."

Scorsone has played Amelia Shepherd on ABC's long-running medical drama since the show's third season back in 2010, and was also featured on the Grey's spinoff Private Practice, which aired from 2007 to 2013. Amelia has also appeared on Station 19, another Grey's spinoff, which is prone to bringing in guest stars from the flagship series.

The very real pregnancy announcement also happened to come not long after Grey's revealed that Amelia was pregnant with her very new boyfriend Link's (Chris Carmack) baby. Amelia first learned about her pregnancy in the Season 16 premiere, after she'd broken up with Owen (Kevin McKidd) and was currently dating Link. The eventual reveal that Link was the father, which aired back in March, was met with quite the enthusiastic response from fans. Although it wasn't revealed if the actress' real-life pregnancy might have played a part in the crafting of the show's storyline at the time.