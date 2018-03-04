‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Kevin McKidd Ties the Knot, Expecting Baby

Grey’s Anatomy star Kevin McKidd has married again and reveals a baby is on the way!

McKidd posted a joyful note on his website Friday announcing his marriage to girlfriend Arielle Goldrath, which took place earlier this year according to Entertainment Tonight. Additionally, the two are also expecting their first child together.

​”Arielle and I are so happy to announce our marriage and new baby, who is soon to join our growing family,” the actor wrote alongside a photo from his wedding. “My kids are happy for us too and are looking forward to the arrival of their newest sibling!”

“Close friends and family came together with my Grey’s family to share in our celebration day — an intimate, low key gathering culminating in a Scottish Ceilidh dance,” he continued. “There’s much to be grateful for and we’re thrilled for the adventures 2018 will bring us all!”

While McKidd finalized his divorce on Dec. 22, 2016, the two initially separated in October 2015, with Parker filing for divorce in June 2016.

In a joint statement the couple made to PEOPLE in 2016, the two said the decision was mutual, and their separation is amicable.

“Kevin and Jane have jointly decided to end their marriage. They look forward to continuing to co-parent their children, who have been their top priority, and will to continue to enjoy a close and caring relationship,” their rep said at the time of the filing.

The pair share two children: a son, Joseph, 17; and daughter, Iona, 15.

After the divorce was finalized, McKidd reportedly was ordered to pay $22,440 in monthly child support until the kids turn 18, in addition to paying for private school and summer camp.

Parker will receive $65,096 per month in spousal support, plus 20% of any income Kevin receives in excess of $3 million a year. That spousal support will continue in the form of an additional $12,147 a month for four years after the kids turn 18.

TMZ reported that both McKidd and Parker got a house, while they maintain shared ownership over a third house in Malibu, California.

McKidd has portrayed the role of Dr. Owen Hunt on Grey’s Anatomy since 2008.