‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jesse Williams’ Fight with Estranged Wife over Kids Intensifies

Jesse Williams‘ battle with estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee is far from over, especially since she just recently requested sole custody of their two children.

The Grey’s Anatomy star filed new documents asking for joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter Sadie and 2-year-old son Maceo.

He refuted his estranged wife’s claims that state he has “not recognized and prioritized the children’s schedule over his own.”

She also asked for sole custody in part to “prevent the children from seeing a revolving door of intimate partners.”

“Aryn’s declaration is filled with fabrications, misstatements and mischaracterizations,” reads Williams’ filing.

He says she “refuses to communicate” with him about their children. “Aryn uses the fact that I work to support our family to marginalize me as a parent.”

Williams continues in the documents, “My hard work has allowed Aryn the incredible privilege of being a stay-at-home mom, with a full-time nanny, able to be with our children when she wants. She is now punishing me for providing that privilege.”

In addition, Drake-Lee requested that Williams stop posting photos of their children on social media. She believe his posts, shared to over 2.2 million followers, threaten their children’s welfare and safety.

Drake-Lee fears he has volatile or obsessive fans that may want to harm their kids in an effort to get close to the actor.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Drake-Lee is requesting “that neither parent shall publicly post otherwise private images of the parties’ children without the other parent’s consent or Court order; they may, however, share such images with family and personal friends, even over social media provided that social media account used be private and populated only by family and personal friends known to the parties.”

Williams claims “he has a First Amendment right to publicly post images of the parties’ children” on social media.

The 36-year-old actor filed for divorce from his wife in April citing “irreconcilable differences.” The estranged couple tied the knot in September 2012.

