‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Shares ‘Loud’ Message in Support of 16-Year-Old Greta Thunberg

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo recently took to Instagram to share a “loud” message in support of 16-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg. Pompeo shared a clip of Thunberg’s now-famous U.N. cilmate summit speech, and wrote in the post’s caption, “[Greta Thunberg], THANK YOU so much for your passion and your endless commitment to our earth. We are so lucky to have you . Everyone please repost this…. Please let’s be as loud as #gretathegreat she needs our support.”

Followers of the beloved actress son began commenting on her post, with one sharing a quote — by actor Leonardo DiCaprio — that reads, “Over 97% of the scientific community is in complete agreement that we are contributing to climate change. To deny that means that you are not a part of the modern world. You don’t believe in modern science or facts. We can’t argue it anymore we don’t have enough time.”

“I LOVE THIS! I still can’t get how people don’t understand we are killing our planet. There’s NO planet B people! Stop this madness,” another user wrote.

“Thank you for making sure we have somewhere safe to live. Everything that is going on, from people being cruel, to the earth literally being on fire, you have never stopped spreading the word and you have never stopped helping,” someone else commented.

“She is living proof that the youth that so many complain about are going to be ones that take our world to a better and brighter place,” one other user said of Thunberg.

“She’s a fighter! If they don’t wanna listen to all the amazing things she is saying, and they don’t wanna listen to the scientists and professors, then how do they expect us to trust what them when all they do is ruin our earth!” a fifth fan exclaimed. “THANK YOU [Greta Thunberg], for being the change we need, and for being the reason so many young people are fighting and demanding justice for what has been ruined!”

There is so much love and respect for you that out numbers any of these people and their ignorant comments. Please Greta block the evil trolls. You are changing the world and it scares them. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🌎🌎✌🏼 — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) September 25, 2019

Pompeo is not the only celebrity to throw support toward Thunberg, as Rosanna Arquette, Harrison Ford and Debra Messing are a just a few others who have been outspoken on behalf of the teen.