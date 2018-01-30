Celebrity

Donnie Wahlberg Goes Country With Sheriff-Themed ‘Blue Bloods’ Joke

Donnie Wahlberg might have hit on an idea for a Blue Bloods spin-off: ‘Sheriff Danny […]

Donnie Wahlberg might have hit on an idea for a Blue Bloods spin-off: “Sheriff Danny Reagan.”

Wahlberg was one of the CBS actors enlisted to present at the 60th Grammy Awards Sunday night. He presented the Best Country Album Grammy to Chris Stapleton, with the help of Hailee Steinfeld. They both donned cowboy hats on the Madison Square Garden stage.

After the show, the look was praised by the Blue Bloods Twitter team. Wahlberg retweeted them, adding “There’s a new sheriff in town … and his name … is #DannyReagan!”

Wahlberg later said the hats were gifts from Country band Midland. The group was at the Grammys after earning a nomination for their hit “Drinkin’ Problem.”

“Thanks to [Midland] for literally giving us the the cowboy hats off their heads, and thanks to [Hailee Steinfeld] for being such a good sport,” Wahlberg wrote.

Of course, when Wahlberg is at an event, his wife, Jenny McCarthy, is never far behind. The couple walked the red carpet, with McCarthy debuting a new bright blue hairdo. She paired her new ‘do with aviator sunglasses and a black Tom Ford gown.

“This is how far I go when I’m taste-testing my products,” McCarthy told Entertainment Tonight, referencing the new blueberry flavor of her Blondies vodka brand.

According to E! News, Wahlberg and McCarthy were seen dancing in the aisles during “Despacito” at the Grammys.

Wahlberg has played Danny Reagan on Blue Bloods since 2010. He also stars on the Emmy-nominated reality series Wahlburgers, about the restaurant chain he co-founded with brothers Paul and Mark.

Photo credit: Timothy Kuratek / CBS

