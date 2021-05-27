Gordon Ramsay's Daughter Holly Reveals She Has PTSD Following Sexual Assaults

✖

Gordon Ramsay's daughter, Holly Ramsay, is opening up about her experience with post-traumatic stress disorder, revealing she was diagnosed after being sexually assaulted twice. The 21-year-old shared on her 21 & Over With Holly Ramsay podcast that she spent three months in the hospital after beginning to experience PTSD at 18, leaving Ravensbourne University after a year to check into Nightingale Hospital in Marylebone, a private mental health hospital.

“I went to university, studied fashion design, and I loved it. But by the second half of the first year I was being affected by my PTSD and I had no idea that this was happening," she recalled. "I was going out a lot, missing class because I'd been out. I wasn't enjoying myself. I was struggling a lot. The PTSD was a result of two sexual assaults when I was 18." Holly revealed she didn't tell anyone about the assaults until a year after they happened and instead "just buried it in a box in the back of [her] mind."

Once she was admitted to the hospital, Holly was diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety and depression, and she has continued to be treated for those conditions ever since. "Since then, I have been in therapy up to three times a week," she shared. "I now have these diagnoses that I carry around with me. It's confusing and I'm trying to take control of my narrative and use that to make something good."

Holly wrote on Instagram in a post about the vulnerable podcast episode, "Wow. I hope by listening, we can continue to break the stigma surrounding our mental health..." She continued that asking for help is not only "the bravest thing you can do," it's also the first step to reaching a "happier & healthier you." The famous chef's daughter also thanked her family, including her father, mother Tana, twin brother Jack, sisters Megan, 23, and Matilda, 19, and baby brother Oscar, 2. "Lastly thank you to Dad, Mum, Meg, Jack, Tilly & Oscar - you’ve been the greatest unconditional support for me, I love you x," she concluded.

Holly's followers applauded her decision to share her story. "You're so amazing being able to have the courage to speak up. Especially in the public eye. Can't be easy! All the best!" one person commented, while another chimed in, "Very brave young lady, you will help so many others."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.