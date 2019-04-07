Gordon Ramsay’s Twins Shares Heartwarming Snapshots With New Infant Sibling

Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana welcomed their fifth baby earlier this week, announcing the arrival with a post from the hospital on social media. And while the couple definitely looked elated over the new addition, Ramsay’s twins shared their own joy on Instagram and a few shots of their new baby brother.

View this post on Instagram 2/3 – Love you bro x A post shared by @ _jackrams3y_ on Apr 4, 2019 at 2:00pm PDT

Jack and Holly, 19, both shared photos holding and gushing over the newborn. Jack kept his comments short and sweet on the photo, captioning it with a simple “love you bro” while also including a black and white snap of him giving the baby a smooch.

Holly mirrored her brother with the images, including a shot holding the newborn and a stylish black and white photo featuring a closeup of her hands and the baby’s hands.

“Welcome to the world baby Oscar James,” Holly wrote on the photo along with a heart emoji. “I love you so so much already and thank you for the happiness you have bought us all.” She ended her caption with a blue heart and a double “X.”

Ramsay and his wife announced the pregnancy with some humor on Instagram, along with plenty of nice shots of the baby along the way.

“After 3 BAFTAs and one Emmy…finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch!” the celebrity chef wrote on Instagram.

Baby Oscar joins Holly and Jack, Megan, 21, and Matilda, 17. The couple had previously lost a pregnancy back in 2016 after five months. They revealed the sad news on Facebook and opened up about how they were dealing with the loss of the baby, who they were going to name Rocky.

“Tana and I want to thank you so much for your support over the past couple of weeks. We had a devastating weekend as Tana has sadly miscarried our son at five months. We’re together healing as a family, but we want to thank everyone again for all your amazing support and well wishes. I’d especially like to send a big thank you to the amazing team at Portland Hospital for everything you’ve done,” Ramsay’s statement at the time said.

The couple went public with the pregnancy back in January in a sweet video taken alongside their other kids. The clip acted as a bit of New Year’s celebration for the family and fan of the celebrity chef.

“Exciting news ! Happy new year from all the Ramsay’s,” Ramsay captioned the clip back in January.