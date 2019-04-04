Gordon Ramsay Welcomes Baby No. 5 With Wife Tana

Gordon Ramsay is officially a father of five. The Masterchef Junior host announced his and wife Tana Ramsay’s fifth child via social media on Thursday.

After 3 baftas and one Emmy… finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch ! Xxx pic.twitter.com/F0k9nydzbf — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 4, 2019

“After 3 baftas and one Emmy… finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch !” Ramsay captioned some sweet photos of the newborn.

Oscar joins older siblings Megan, 21, Holly and Jack, 19, and Matilda, 17.

Previously, the family lost a pregnancy in a miscarriage at five months along. Ramsay shared the news in a 2016 Facebook post, calling the loss of their baby boy, who they were going to name Rocky, “devastating.”

“Tana and I want to thank you so much for your support over the past couple of weeks. We had a devastating weekend as Tana has sadly miscarried our son at five months. We’re together healing as a family, but we want to thank everyone again for all your amazing support and well wishes. I’d especially like to send a big thank you to the amazing team at Portland Hospital for everything they’ve done,” Ramsay wrote at the time.

The couple, who have been married since 1996, announced in January that Tana was expecting. In a sweet Instagram video starring Tana and the kids, the siblings each lined up to wish Ramsay’s followers a happy new year. Last in line was Tana, on whom the camera panned down to show off her baby bump.

View this post on Instagram Exciting news ! Happy new year from all the Ramsay’s A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram) on Jan 1, 2019 at 3:59am PST

“And guess what? Happy New Year because we’ve got another one coming!” Ramsay said from behind the camera as the kids cheered in the background. “Oh my Lord! Oh no!”

“Exciting news! Happy new year from all the Ramsay’s (sic),” Ramsay captioned the pregnancy announcement post.

Tana reposted the same footage, writing, “Happy New Year! Oh, and a little news…” alongside a prayer emoji.