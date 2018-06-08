Gordon Ramsay Weighs in on Anthony Bourdain’s Apparent Suicide

Anthony Bourdain was found dead on Friday morning due to an apparent suicide, with the celebrated chef having been found in his hotel room in Paris.

To remember his friend, chef Gordon Ramsay used Twitter to share his thoughts, writing that he was “stunned and saddened” by the 61-year-old’s death.

“Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain,” Ramsay tweeted. “He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food.”

He also encouraged others to seek help if necessary, writing, “Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123.”

Along with Ramsay, many others in the culinary community honored Bourdain with touching tributes on social media.

Food Network star Alton Brown wrote that he was in disbelief.

Jamie Oliver tweeted that Bourdain “broke the mold” when it came to the culinary world.

Cookbook author Chrissy Teigen referenced Bourdain’s last tweet before his death, writing that she was playing the song he had shared in his memory.

Bourdain was found by his close friend, chef Eric Ripert, in his hotel room. He was in the country working on an episode of his CNN series, Parts Unknown.

CNN announced Bourdain’s death in a statement Friday morning.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the statement read. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).