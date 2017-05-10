Gordon Ramsay Strips Down Naked On ‘Hotel Hell,’ Gets In Fight With Manager

Gordon Ramsay stripped down to his birthday suit on the latest episode of Hotel Hell before getting into a verbal spat with the owners of the Murphy’s Hotel in California.

The 50-year-old famous cook shared a clip of the bizarre scene on his YouTube channel. While visiting the dysfunctional hotel, Ramsay tried out the shower after having a “dreadful” night’s sleep at the inn.

The Masterchef host was filmed taking off his black underwear before stepping into the cold water streaming from the tiny shower. Ramsay gave a full view of his naked backside when pressing up against the back door of the shower.

“F***ing shower is hideous, water’s freezing, place stinks, modern room, my a**,” he said in the video.

After taking a shower, the father of four then rounds up the staff at the Hotel for a meeting. Once the group has gathered, Ramsay begins speaking about how he didn’t rest well the night before because of the loud music in the bar beneath his room.

When asking who was responsible for the party, several staffers say that the managers use the hotel as “their personal frat house.” The employees then reveal that their bosses often help themselves to drinks and blare the music once the bar is closed.

“If you’re running a hotel it’s not about having a f***ing party,” Ramsay says to the pair of owners.

One of the front desk staff members then criticizes the owners’ behavior, to which they respond by threatening to replace her with an automated check-in system.

“They complain and you threaten to fire them?” Gordon says. “This is the message I am trying to get through to your thick skulls. You’re threatening staff while inebriated. The [managers are the] only ones that need to be fired!”

In a later scene not shown in the clip, one of the owner’s goes on a drunken rant about Gordon.

“I want to prove Gordon wrong about me being a f***ing c**t idiot, f***ing Dumb and Dumber, f***ing scoundrel, f***ing w**ker, whatever other British f***ing terminology that f***ing British f***ing w**ker has to say, across from the f***ing different pond guy,” he said.

Check out the clip above to see the video of Gordon Ramsay blasting the hotel owners, and be sure to tune in for more Hotel Hell on Fox.

