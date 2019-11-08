Matilda Ramsay: Get to Know Chef Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter

Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay is the 18-year-old daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and author Tana Ramsay. Although Tilly has blazed her own trail in the celebrity chef trail, she recently made headlines thanks to her love life. Back in October, Ramsay revealed his daughter was dating Luciano D’Acampo, the 17-year-old son of chef Gino D’Acampo. However, Tilly threw a wrench in the story on Thursday by sharing a photo of herself with another young man who was not Luciano.

Tilly has four siblings, Megan, Jolly, Jack and Oscar. She has appeared on several of her father’s shows, including The F Word, MasterChef Junior and Hell’s Kitchen. She even hosts her own series, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, which features other members of her family.

Her Father Said Tilly Was Dating Luciano D’Acampo in October

In October 2019, Ramsay appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show, where he revealed that Tilly and Luciano were “dating.” Ramsay and Luciano’s father, Gino D’Acampo, became close friends after they filmed the ITV series, Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip.

Ramsay described the dating situation as a “f– nightmare.”

“Uniting of the two dynasties — can you believe Gordon’s daughter is dating Gino D’Acampo’s son,” Ross later joked on Twitter.

Tilly Shared an Instagram Post with a Man Named Seth Mack

Just a few weeks after Ramsay’s interview, Tilly posted a photo with another young man, but he was not Luciano. Instead, the boy in the photo was identified as Seth Mack, based on the Instagram profile she tagged. She included just a heart emoji in the caption.

“wait, is he your boyfriend??” one person asked.

“Maybe,” Tilly coyly replied.

Ramsay himself simply commented “WTF.”

Tilly and Ramsay Share the Same Birthday

Coincidentally, Tilly and her father share the same birthday, Nov. 8. This year, she celebrated her 18th birthday, while Ramsay turns 53.

“18yrs ago today this gorgeous lady was born. @tillyramsay you are gracious incredibly unselfish and always thinking of others before yourself, I’m so proud and happy to share our birthdays together, you are my best ever birthday present love you Kiddo. Dad X,” Ramsay wrote on Instagram, alongside photos with Tilly.

Tilly Hosted her Own Series, ‘Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch’

Tilly hosted her own children’s cooking series for the BBC’s CBBC called Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch. The fifth season was released over the summer and was filmed at the Ramsay home in Los Angeles. The 15-minute episodes also features Tilly’s siblings and her parents.

Her Choice for ‘Last Night on Earth’ Meal Would be Homemade Bolognese

In a 2017 interview with Hello Magazine, Tilly said her pick for the meal she wants to eat on her last night on earth would be homemade bolognese, made by her mother and father. She also admitted she would never be able to master her father’s beef wellington recipe.

Tilly said the kitchen utensils she cannot live without are knives and spatulas, and admitted her favorite takeout food is Chinese. Her favorite childhood favorite dinner was carbonara.

Her Dad’s Fortune Isn’t Going to Her or Her Siblings in His Will

Ramsay is making sure his children will work for their fortune, meaning that his earnings will not all go to his children in his will. Ramsay and Tana do not believe in spoiling them.

“It’s definitely not going to them, and that’s not in a mean way; it’s to not spoil them. The only thing I’ve agreed with Tana is they get a 25 per cent deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat,” Ramsay told The Guardian in 2017. “I’ve been super lucky, having that career for the last 15 years in the US. Seriously, it has earned a fortune and I’ve been very lucky, so I respect everything I’ve got.”

The Ramsays do not even allow their children to sit with them in first class on trips because they have to earn it.

“They don’t sit with us in first class,” he said. “They haven’t worked anywhere near hard enough to afford that. At that age, at that size, you’re telling me they need to sit in first class? No, they do not. We’re really strict on that.”

Ramsay continued, “I turn left with Tana and they turn right and I say to the chief stewardess, ‘Make sure those little f– don’t come anywhere near us, I want to sleep on this plane’. I worked my f– arse off to sit that close to the pilot and you appreciate it more when you’ve grafted for it.”

Tilly Started Cooking to Get Her Dad’s Attention

Before Ramsay and Tana welcomed Oscar earlier this year, Tilly was the youngest of their children. The Tilly’s Kitchen Makeover author said told Waitrose Weekend in 2017 she started cooking to get her father’s attention.

“When you are the youngest in a noisy family of six, you really have to shout to get noticed,” she said. “Instead of shouting, I started cooking – it is easier to get attention by producing a tasty dinner for everyone than it is jumping up and down making a lot of noise all the time.”

Tilly also said her father does not curse at home, like he does on television.

“On telly he is like a strict teacher but when I watch him I find it funny because it is so different to how he is at home. He’s just a normal dad,” she said.