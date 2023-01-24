Ginger Zee Returns to 'Good Morning America' Following Illness

Ginger Zee is finally back in the mix on Good Morning America. She recently had to take a step back from the morning show due to an illness. But, as Yahoo noted, Zee returned to Good Morning America on Monday.

Zee made her grand return to deliver the weather forecast on Monday's episode of the ABC program. On Twitter, she responded to a fan who expressed their excitement over seeing her back on their TV screen. Zee thanked them for wishing her well and mentioned that she was "feeling so much better." During her absence, GMA's former meteorologist Sam Champion filled in. Now that Zee is back, Champion returned to the ABC7 studio where he does his usual Eyewitness News broadcast.

On Thursday, fans were surprised to see Champion performing GMA's weather broadcast instead of Zee. She later told her Twitter followers that she was taking a break from her GMA duties because of an illness. The meteorologist wrote, "I have great care but rolling fevers have taken me out — thanks to @SamChampion for filling in today. Hoping I'll see you all back on @GMA soon." Champion also filled in for Zee on Friday after making a "last-minute dash" to the GMA studio. Zee publicly thanked him for filling in, writing in the comments section of his Instagram post about the news, "This flu is no joke — thanks for dashing over to fill in for me!"

She gave her fans another update on her condition via Instagram. In her message, which came alongside a photo of her getting some rest in bed, she thanked her husband, Ben Aaron, and her mother-in-law, Janis Salerno, for taking care of her sons, who were also battling an illness. Zee wrote, "I haven't moved from bed in 48 hours, but this Tamiflu is helping… and I actually see light and have now gone 10 hours without a fever." The GMA personality continued to reflect on how this bout with the flu was especially difficult to get through, "I got laid out by this one. Thankful for the supportive @benaarontv and @roofustee who have been caring for our sick boys while I lay useless in bed. Sending everyone healthy sunny vibes cause this storm is going to pass."