‘Good Day L.A.’ Alum Jillian Barberie to Undergo Double Mastectomy Following Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Former Good Day L.A. host Jillian Barberie will undergo a double mastectomy after she was diagnosed with breast cancer, the actress and TV host told her fans on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the 52-year-old told fans on Twitter she was having a biopsy and wanted to document her health journey in public to raise awareness.

“Biopsy in the a.m. …… Will share the events as they unfold. Millions of women go through this daily. I’ve got a plan for the results either way. So many women keep this a secret for their own personal reasons. I have decided to document it all and make it public,” she wrote.

Then on Thursday, she shared the news: She has cancer in her right breast.

“Results back. It’s cancer in my right breast but also it has spread to my lymph node,” she wrote. “Appointment at Bedford Breast to assess everything. I’m going to be super aggressive and do double mastectomy and they said I need chemo for the lymph. Thanks for coming on this journey with me!”

On Friday, Barberie told her fans she met with her doctor about the double mastectomy and started putting a plan together for rebuilding. She is being treated at the Bedford Breast Center in Beverly Hills and plans to see a plastic surgeon at Cassileth Plastic Surgery.

This is the amazing woman who will rebuild me next Friday after Dr. Memsic does my double mastectomy. I’m in amazing hands @cassileth Dr. Drew’s LifeChangers – Direct to Implant Breast Reco… //t.co/Pl5aNHesLA via @YouTube — Jillian Barberie (@askjillian) November 3, 2018

Barberie also thanked her fans for the overwhelming support she has received.

“Completely overwhelmed by you all. Old friends and new ones leaving me well wishes,” she wrote. “If I slowed down to absorb it I’d be a mess. I spent the entire day in Beverly Hills today with my #cancer team. What an incredible group. I feel so great about my prognosis. Thank You!!”

Barberie has two children – Ruby, 11, and Rocco, 8 – with ex-husband Grant Reynolds. In one tweet, she admitted to being nervous about telling her children.

I’m excited to get a plan going with Dr. Memsic and the team here at Bedford Breast Center !! Dr. Memsic put me at ease and made me laugh today for first time since diagnosis. She’s amazing. ⁦@BedfordBC⁩ Now I am next door looking at rebuilding after the double mastectomy. pic.twitter.com/1nWMqX0ElK — Jillian Barberie (@askjillian) November 2, 2018

“I think the hardest part about a cancer diagnosis is telling your kids,” she wrote. “I called Dr. Drew to help me with what to say. I’m not going to sugar coat it but I also don’t want to scare them. Cancer sucks and f– cancer and all that good stuff. Wish me much.”

“Jillian you don’t know how much you mean to everyone,” one fan wrote to Barberie. “Today I called my dad and cried. I admire you so much, cause you’re such a strong woman. You’re going to beat this. Sending positive vibes from my whole family.”

“I have known you for a long time and know the strength and will that you have. You got this. And you’ll be wholeheartedly supported,” another added.

“Because of your diagnosis, I am scheduling my mammogram. Thank u,” one Twitter user wrote.

Barberie hosts a radio show on KABC in Los Angeles and previously hosted the Good Day L.A. morning show. She also appeared on Fox Sports’ NFL Sunday program from 2000 to 2005 and has hosted entertainment news shows in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images