Catt Sadler Responds to Support From Actresses at Golden Globes

Catt Sadler’s exit from E! News fueled momentum for the “Time’s Up” movement at the Golden Globes Sunday night.

The on-air personality quit her position as host in December after she discovered her male cohost Jason Kennedy earned nearly twice her salary, and she received some A-list support on the awards show red carpet.

“I am immensely grateful for the outpouring of support today,” Sadler told Page Six of being a hot topic at the Globes. “Thank you to Amy, Debra, Eva, Brie, Julianne and so many more women using their voices on behalf of us all.”

Before the evening’s events, Amy Schumer posted on social media, “If you’re on the carpet tonight or at home post in support and ask @eentertainment what happened?’ We thought you would be for pay equality and say #imwithcattsad.”

On the carpet, celebrities took Schumer’s advice while speaking to E! correspondents Guiliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest.

“Time is up and we want diversity, we want intersectional gender parity, we want equal pay,” Will & Grace star Debra Messing told Rancic. “I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts.”

Moments later, Eva Longoria mentioned Sadler’s situation while chatting with Seacrest about the “Time’s Up” movement and why nearly all attendees chose to wear black to the event.

“We support gender equality and equal pay,” the Desperate Housewives star said. “We hope that E! follows that lead with Catt. We stand with you Catt.”

“I love Catt. We love her,” Seacrest replied.

Brie Larson and Julianne Moore also tweeted their support of Sadler ahead of the awards show.

It was revealed in December that Sadler earned around $600,000 a year, while on-air colleague Jason Kennedy earned between $1 million and $1.2 million, despite their similar positions and history with the network.

“Information is power. Or it should be. We are living in a new era. The gender pay gap is shrinking, although admittedly we have a long way to go. And well, I learned this first hand. My team and I asked for what I know I deserve and were denied repeatedly,” Sadler wrote in her resignation announcement.

She resigned after 12 years as a TV host.