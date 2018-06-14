GoFundMe Launched for Bode Miller’s Family After Daughter’s Death

GoFundMe has launched a fundraising campaign for the family of Olympic skier Bode Miller following the tragic loss of his 19-year-old daughter Emeline Grier Miller this past weekend.

The toddler died Sunday after falling into a pool in Coto de Casa, California.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Over the weekend of June 9th, The Miller family tragically lost their baby Emmy who was 19 months entirely too soon in a tragic drowning accident in the blink of an eye,” the GoFundMe campaign’s bio reads.

“As the family navigates through the path of grief and sorrow that no parents should ever have to experience, I would like to call on the community and ask to help take the burden off of the mountainous medical bills that will soon pile in and the memorial service costs. Any amount helps.”

The campaign, created June 11, has raised more than $8,000 of its $40,000 goal and has been shared 259 times as of 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

The olympic athlete revealed the tragic news on his Instagram account.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this,” Miller wrote. “Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”

The Orange County Coroner’s Office told TMZ that the toddler died at the hospital and still had a pulse when she was taken out of the pool.

A source close to Miller’s family said they were at a neighbor’s party on Sunday and Emeline got in the pool somehow.

Emeline had reportedly been underwater for “a couple of minutes” before she was found. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the family issued a statement to express their gratitude for their midwives.

“Thank you for all the love and support and to our midwives Lindsey Meehleis and Courtney Ellis for helping us find the support our family needs during this impossible time,” Miller wrote.

The Millers have been met with an outreach of support from friends and fans.

Among those reaching out were the U.S. Olympic Team and the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team, both of which include Miller.

“Terribly sad news in the Olympic Movement today,” the U.S. Olympic Team wrote on Twitter. “Team USA sends sincere condolences to Bode Miller and his family, along with wishes of strength and comfort.”

“It is with the utmost sadness that we learned today of the passing of Bode Miller’s daughter Emmy,” the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team added. “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at U.S. Ski & Snowboard and across the whole snowsports world are with Bode, his wife Morgan and their family at this time.”